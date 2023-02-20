Nearly 40 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions comes from energy consumption in buildings, most of which can be addressed by retrofitting existing structures with energy management capabilities. Photo: Sun Yeung
Climate change and sustainability: Asian firms must ‘embrace digital technology’ to deliver on environmental goals
- Many Asian companies do not seem to appreciate the power of technology to conserve energy and reduce emissions, Schneider Electric’s Olivier Blum says
- Only 52 per cent of 205 Hong Kong firms surveyed by the Business Environment Council embraced digital technologies in the past year to reduce their carbon footprint
