A pilot programme that will allow private-equity (PE) investors to launch funds to buoy the property market in mainland China will provide much-needed liquidity for developers and help foreign funds tap the market, according to analysts. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) announced the launch of the pilot programme, which allows the creation of fixed-asset PE investment funds to invest in residential and commercial real estate and infrastructure projects, in an announcement on Monday night. It also encouraged foreign investors to participate in related funds. “The policy will provide new funding sources to revive existing property assets,” said Yan Yuejin, director of Shanghai-based E-house China Research and Development Institution. “These PE funds have big potential to participate in ensuring deliveries of housing projects and mergers and acquisitions of real estate assets. It’s positive for tackling some developers’ distressed assets.” The programme is expected to help diversify funding channels for China’s highly leveraged developers, as property companies’ fundraising slumped to a seven-year low last year, dragging down the sector that contributed as 30 per cent of China’s annual gross domestic product before a liquidity crunch engulfed developers including China Evergrande Group and Sunac China Holdings . The CSRC requires that the funds be mainly led by institutional investors, with the first-round investment of no less than 10 million yuan (US$1.46 million), and the first fund with a size of at least 30 million yuan, according to the announcement. International investors can participate via qualified foreign limited partnerships (QFLPs), which allow licensed international funds to invest in China’s PE and venture-capital markets, it said. The implementation details unveiled on Monday flesh out the programme, which the securities watchdog first flagged in November when it announced a series of measures to facilitate financing for home builders. Equity financing, including PE funding, is one of the so-called three arrows to support property developers, along with loans and bond financing. PE offers another option for foreign investors who are revisiting the mainland market after the three-year pandemic, analysts said. “It’s a positive measure for both mainland [property and fund] markets and foreign investors,” said Sally Wong, CEO of Hong Kong Investment Fund Association. “It broadens the investor base [in mainland China] and attracts more sources of funding [for developers], while also allowing overseas investors to participate more in the mainland market.” The property market in the medium to long term is expected to recover given recent supportive policies, and PE funds will be a very good opportunity for foreign investors to participate in the market, she said. Chinese cities cut mortgage rates for first-time buyers to lowest since 2019 The Hang Seng Properties Index jumped as much as 2.7 per cent on Tuesday, before narrowing to a gain of 0.3 per cent at the close. China Resources Land jumped 2.3 per cent to HK$37.75. Country Garden rose 0.8 per cent to HK$2.68, and Ronshine China Holdings surged as much as 14 per cent and closed with a 3.2 per cent rally. The CSRC announcement officially expands PE investment into commercial properties. It has been limited to infrastructure real estate, such as industrial parks and logistics and storage real estate, according to industry research institution China Index Academy. PE investment in residential properties has been largely restricted since 2017 amid Beijing’s deleveraging campaign, Yan of E-house said.