Sino Land plans to launch some 2,100 flats in six developments this year, the Hong Kong property developer said on Friday after posting a 36 per cent drop in half-year profit. Some 640 of the 2,077 flats will be available in phase 13 of Lohas Park, in which it has a 25 per cent stake, according to the company’s results presentation. The company is “cautiously optimistic” about Hong Kong’s residential market , chairman Robert Ng Chee Siong said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, noting that the government’s efforts to attract global talent, the expected tapering of the interest rate cycle and the reopening of China’s borders will provide support to the market. Sino Land’s underlying profit for the six months ended December 2022 slumped to HK$2.8 billion (US$357.2 million), from HK$4.3 billion a year earlier. Revenue from property sales nosedived 54 per cent to HK$3.9 billion in the period. This came as Hong Kong’s overall new home sales fell 41.3 per cent year on year in 2022 to a nine-year low of 10,261 units, according to Centaline Property Agency. “During the interim period, the global economic environment continued to face challenges, including interest rate hikes, inflation, volatility in the foreign exchange market as well as dampened consumer sentiment,” Ng said. “The intermittent waves of resurgence of the pandemic in mainland China and Hong Kong further impeded the pace of economic recovery.” The group remains focused on improving business performance and operational efficiencies, he added. 27,000 new homes to hit Hong Kong market this year The twists and turns in the property market over the past five years, ranging from the US-China trade war to social unrest and the Covid-19 pandemic, have been destabilising for Hong Kong businesses. Home prices plunged last year by the most in 24 years, according to data. However, US investment bank Morgan Stanley is bullish on the city’s housing market. It expects sales of new and lived-in homes to recover by 28 and 15 per cent, respectively, adding that it estimated 29,450 homes from 60 developments to be launched this year. Sino Land’s net rental income fell 4.9 per cent to HK$1.48 billion in the July to December period as “uncertainties surrounding the pandemic have continued to impact the office market”, Ng said. “With an increase in available office space in the market and slower demand, occupancy and rental remain under pressure.” The company declared an interim dividend of 15 HK cents per share, the same as the previous year. Meanwhile, Sino Land is likely to face keen competition for property buyers in the market. Sun Hung Kai Properties , Hong Kong’s biggest developer by market value, on Tuesday priced the first batch of 146 flats at Novo Land phase 2B in Tuen Mun at an average of HK$13,288 per square foot. It is about 5 per cent lower than phase 1B launched in August 2022, and bigger than the 2.9 per cent decline in the secondary market in Tuen Mun last year, according to Centaline Property Agency. Prices start at HK$4.26 million for a 305 sq ft unit, with sales likely to start in March. The number of new homes launched but not yet sold jumped by about 30 per cent to 18,000 last year, Jeff Yau, Hong Kong property analyst at DBS Bank (Hong Kong), said at a briefing on Monday. As a result, developers are unlikely to be aggressive with their pricing amid such a backlog of unsold flats, Yau said.