People walk past a residential apartment block in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
developing | Hong Kong gives first-home buyers a leg-up with ‘adjustment’ to decade-old stamp duty
- Adjustments aimed at ‘easing the burden on ordinary families of purchasing their first residential properties’, Paul Chan says
- Measure effective immediately, will benefit 37,000 buyers and cost the government around HK$1.9 billion (US$242.19 million) a year
