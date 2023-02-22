People walk past a residential apartment block in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong property
developing | Hong Kong gives first-home buyers a leg-up with ‘adjustment’ to decade-old stamp duty

  • Adjustments aimed at ‘easing the burden on ordinary families of purchasing their first residential properties’, Paul Chan says
  • Measure effective immediately, will benefit 37,000 buyers and cost the government around HK$1.9 billion (US$242.19 million) a year

Lam Ka-sing in Hong Kongand Elise Mak in Beijing

Updated: 1:32pm, 22 Feb, 2023

