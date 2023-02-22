This photo taken on November 15, 2021 showed the coal-powered Datang International Zhangjiakou Power Station in Zhangjiakou, one of the host cities for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, in China’s northern Hebei province. Photo: AFP
This photo taken on November 15, 2021 showed the coal-powered Datang International Zhangjiakou Power Station in Zhangjiakou, one of the host cities for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, in China’s northern Hebei province. Photo: AFP
Climate change: how asset managers use clients’ voting power to press Asia’s polluters to act

  • Fidelity, State Street, Abrdn and Allianz are among the investors who are increasingly wielding their voting power to force companies to act against climate change
  • Fidelity said it would engage with the investees for up to three years before considering divesting if it sees no prospect of increasing their transition potential

Knowledge |   China and climate change
Martin ChoiEric Ng
Updated: 1:47pm, 22 Feb, 2023

