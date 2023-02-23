An Emirates plane taxis to a gate at Dubai International Airport in United Arab Emirates. Photo: AP
Emirates eyes return to pre-Covid-19 flight frequency in Hong Kong as aviation recovery gains momentum, area manager says

  • Dubai-based carrier is prepared to restore its daily flight frequency to four when demand accelerates in early 2024, area manager for Hong Kong says
  • Firm is encouraged by Hong Kong’s recent efforts to forge stronger ties with businesses in the Middle East, a boon for future air travels

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 8:30am, 23 Feb, 2023

