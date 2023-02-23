Hong Kong could enhance its role as a centre for family offices by offering more tax incentives for philanthropy and exploring cross-border flow of capital for charitable purposes, according to a study by Centre for Asian Philanthropy and Society released on Thursday. With the third-largest stock market in Asia and its position as a gateway to mainland China, which has the world’s largest population of billionaires, Hong Kong has the potential to be a philanthropy hub for Asia, according to the study, sponsored by the Better Hong Kong Foundation. The centre’s co-founder and CEO Ruth Shapiro will present the findings of the study in a forum on Thursday. Promoting philanthropy will be an important step for Hong Kong to compete with Singapore as a hub for family offices, the companies wealthy families or individuals set up to invest their riches and handle succession planning. Many wealthy families place great emphasis on charitable works. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po on Wednesday announced the government will allocate HK$100 million (US$12.8 million) to InvestHK to promote family offices and other wealth-management businesses. Earlier, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu in October set a target of having 200 large family offices set up in the city by 2025. Hong Kong already has some of the biggest donors worldwide, such as the Hong Kong Jockey Club, which gives away around US$500 million every year. However, Hong Kong has only attracted few overseas charities outside China to set up here. This is because the city lacks tax incentives for overseas foundations, and the process to register tax-exempted, charitable organisations is too lengthy and costly, the study said. Charitable status and tax exemptions are currently limited to organisations that directly benefit Hong Kong, and there are no additional incentives to set up grant-making foundations. Hong Kong vs Singapore: can city regain impetus in plan for family offices? To turn the city into a hub for philanthropy, Hong Kong should find ways to shorten and simplify the registration process for grant-giving charities, as it is now losing out to Singapore in this area, the study said. Hong Kong individuals can only claim tax deductions for donations up to 35 per cent of their taxable income, while Singapore allows a full deduction. Hong Kong ideally placed to be family office hub The average number of days for a Hong Kong charity organisation to receive clearance stood at 365 days in Hong Kong, longer than Singapore’s 270 days and the 124-day average in Asia, the study said. As a gateway to mainland China, Hong Kong could work with mainland authorities to allow more cross-border philanthropic flow, allowing Hong Kong-based donors to fund mainland charities and mainland philanthropists to direct funds into Hong Kong, the study said. Sixty-six per cent of ultra-high-net-worth families in Hong Kong and mainland China believe philanthropy has an impact on strengthening their family cohesiveness, according to a survey the Centre for Asian Philanthropy and Society conducted in May last year on 300 families with assets over US$30 million. Deep liquidity, diversified offerings make Hong Kong a family office haven: SCMP panel The survey showed 97 per cent of respondents want to learn more about social investments and philanthropic giving, while the top issues of concern are education, health and the environment, the study said. The family-office team of InvestHK, a government promotional agency, should make philanthropic opportunities part of its pitch when it is encouraging wealthy investors to set up family offices in Hong Kong, the study said.