Achelous Pure Metal says it has developed a small-scale prototype, which can absorb the carbon dioxide equivalent of 48 trees in a year, based on its laboratory results. Photo: Sam Tsang
Climate change: why Hong Kong needs to do more to help green-tech start-ups with carbon-reduction certification
- Hong Kong needs to fill a void in services like certifying carbon-emission reduction benefits of new applications, says founder of green-tech start-up Achelous
- Achelous has developed a prototype based on its proprietary ion-exchange technology, which has the capability to absorb the carbon dioxide equivalent of 48 trees in a year
