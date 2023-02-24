Ad valorem tax cut for cheaper homes has boosted Hong Kong property market. Photo: SCMP / Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s tax cuts for buyers of cheaper homes has boosted sentiment and sales, say property agents

  • Following government announcement, ad valorem stamp duty will be HK$100 (US$12.8) for homes worth up to HK$3 million
  • Buyers want to get ahead of an expected boom in the housing market following the announcement of the ad valorem measure, say agents

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 7:30am, 24 Feb, 2023

