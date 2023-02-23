Hong Kong’s leading developers Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) and New World Development (NWD) reported disappointing half-yearly earnings, as their underlying profits were hit by the city’s pandemic restrictions. SHKP, the city’s biggest developer by market value, posted a 36 per cent year-on-year drop in underlying profit to HK$9.47 billion (US$1.2 billion) for the six months ended December. Meanwhile, NWD’s underlying profit fell 14 per cent year on year to HK$3.36 billion for the six months to December. “We will review the group’s overall structure and the value of all our business lines through corporate actions,” said Adrian Cheng, executive vice-chairman and CEO of NWD at a results briefing on Thursday. The group will “release the value” of different businesses to further enhance shareholder returns as it has done in the past 20 years through “different corporate actions”, he added. Hong Kong’s pandemic-related restrictions hurt the economy over the past three years, casting a shadow over the city’s residential and office markets . Home prices fell 15.6 per cent in 2022, their biggest drop in 24 years and the number of residential property transactions plunged by almost 40 per cent to a low of about 45,000 deals. Some analysts expect the office vacancy level, currently at 14.6 per cent, to edge up to as much as 16 per cent by the end of the year. When asked whether NWD planned to spin off and list some businesses, such as property brand K11 or insurer FT Life, and whether there was any timetable for the corporate actions, Cheng declined to provide further details. New World denies sale of K11 Atelier stake, citing ‘robust cash reserves’ “As regards the timetable, we will study it in greater detail. If we have a concrete plan, we will announce it in due course,” Cheng said. With cash flow and available capital of HK$92 billion, the company has no plan for a rights issue or share placement, and had no need for any fundraising from shareholders, he said. NWD declared an interim dividend of 46 HK cents per share versus 56 HK cents in the same period last year, according to its exchange filing on Thursday. The dividend cut was expected as NWD already tried to manage market expectations earlier by hinting that “the dividend would be in line with the underlying profit”, said Raymond Cheng, the managing director of CGS-CIMB Securities. SHKP declared an interim dividend of HK$1.25 per share, the same as the corresponding period last year, joining peers Sino Land and Hysan development in maintaining dividend payout. SHKP reported revenue of HK$27.4 billion for the July to December period, compared with HK$40.1 billion a year earlier. “The residential market in Hong Kong went through a period of consolidation amid weak domestic economic conditions and rising mortgage rates,” SHKP said in its exchange filing. The company’s hotel operating loss fell by 61 per cent to HK$63 million as the hotel business in Hong Kong continued to improve, benefiting from more regional and international business travel amid an easing of quarantine measures. “While most parts of the world witnessed different stages of reopening in 2022, the global economy moving into 2023 is still clouded by a number of uncertainties, including the prevailing geopolitical risks and the relatively high inflation and interest rates,” said chairman and managing director Raymond Kwok Ping-luen.