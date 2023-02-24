Hong Kong’s home prices jumped last month, as the city’s reopened borders and steady influx of visitors and investors rekindled transactions and helped a widely watched index of lived-in homes end its seven-month losing streak. The city’s index of second-hand homes rose 2 points, or by 0.6 per cent, to 336.1 in January, according to data provided by the Rating and Valuation Department, the benchmark’s biggest monthly increase since April 2022. The unexpected uptick may have legs, taking gains to 1 per cent in February and increase by 2 per cent in March, as a government announcement to relax the stamp duty on first-home buyers adds fuel to the housing market, said Ricacorp’s research head Derek Chan. “This is faster than we expected”, said Chan, who expects the index to climb by 3.6 per cent in the first quarter. “We expected a U-shaped recovery. Now it may be a V-shaped rebound”. Flats measuring between 753 and 1,075 square feet (up to 99.9 square metres), considered the most in-demand sizes for Hong Kong’s average households, recorded the biggest price increases because they were the most sought after, the data showed. Transactions resumed last month, while prices picked up in 79 housing estates, more than half of the 138 compounds tracked by Midland Realty, one of the city’s largest property agencies. Taikoo Shing, the housing enclave that Swire Properties redeveloped from its Quarry Bay dockyard on the eastern reaches of Hong Kong Island, saw the biggest uptick last month, where the average home price rose 22.3 per cent to HK$17,656 per square foot. The Coastal Skyline apartments in Tung Chung, a favourite locale for aircrew due to its short distance from Hong Kong’s airport, followed with a 17 per cent jump, as bargain hunters dove in to snap up some of the heaviest-discounted flats, driving the average price to HK$13,284 per sq ft. The upbeat sentiment carried over to newly built homes across the city, where transactions jumped 80 per cent to more than 500 deals last month, according to Centaline Property Agency. The real property agent expects 1,000 new homes to be sold in February, 90 per cent more than January. “If the good momentum continues, barring unforeseen headwinds, home prices may rise a further 5 per cent in the second quarter, taking the total increase in the first half to close to 9 per cent”, Ricacorp’s Chan said. The lived-in home index fell 15.6 per cent last year, marking the biggest annual decline since 1998 – the year after Hong Kong’s return to Chinese sovereignty – when the benchmark dropped by as much as a third. The plunge last year stopped Hong Kong’s 13-year residential real estate bull run in its tracks, as the end of the era of cheap money gave property speculators cause for pause, while an exodus of residents combined with the city’s closed borders to sap deals. Even with its January uptick, the index was still 15.6 per cent off its peak last seen in September 2021. Clouds may hang over the future, some analysts said, as global interest rates will remain high throughout 2023, while any influx of investors may only chip away at the glut of available homes in the city . The rise in the index last month “may be due to a retaliatory rebound brought about by the news of the border reopening”, said Knight Frank’s Greater China Research and Consultancy Head Martin Wong, who expects the benchmark to rise or fall within a 1-per cent range in February and March. “In the short term, uncertain factors will continue to hinder the recovery of home prices”. Although the US has begun to slow down the pace of interest rate hikes, higher cost of money will remain at least until the second half of 2023, affecting the appetite for new cars or mortgages, he said. High interest rates and insufficient buying power may continue to affect the property market’s performance, Wong said, adding home prices are expected to remain low in the first quarter of this year, while transaction volume will gradually pick up. On 2 February 2023, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) raised the base rate again from 4.75 to 5 per cent, the highest it has been since 2008. The 1-month Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate (Hibor) surged to 5.08 per cent on 6 December 2022 before retracing to 2.87 per cent as of 21 February 2023, CreditSights said, adding mortgage rates have more than doubled since 31 May 2022. Hong Kong faces possible glut of more than 40,000 new flats in 2023 Credit research provider CreditSights on Thursday echoed that headwinds for Hong Kong property developers this year include expectations of higher mortgage rates, continued outflow of talent, weak homebuyer sentiment, falling home prices, increased cost of borrowing for developers due to floating rates, and forex risk. The government’s decision not to withdraw the cooling measures at all has made it impossible to reverse the sentiment in the property market all at once, and it will take a long time to see a significant improvement, added Wong.