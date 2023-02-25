Halo Energy CEO and founder Martin Tsang, pictured at his offices in the Hong Kong Science Park on February 14, 2023. Photo: Jonathan Wong
EV charging technology start-up Halo Energy plugs into Hong Kong Science Park as launch pad for global expansion

  • Halo has rolled out 200 charging points in Hong Kong, with major property developers such as Sino Group and New World Development as customers
  • It starts operations in Australia this year and is eyeing expansion in western Europe

Eric Ng

Updated: 3:00pm, 25 Feb, 2023

Halo Energy CEO and founder Martin Tsang, pictured at his offices in the Hong Kong Science Park on February 14, 2023. Photo: Jonathan Wong
