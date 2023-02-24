Bourse operator HKEX has named two financial heavyweights to its 13-member board. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong names former HKMA CEO Joseph Yam, former SFC chairman Carlson Tong as HKEX directors
- Former HKMA CEO Joseph Yam helped turn Hong Kong into an offshore yuan trading centre, Financial Secretary Paul Chan says
- Former SFC chairman Carlson Tong improved market quality, imposing US$509.6 million in fines and compensation in several high-profile cases during his tenure
Bourse operator HKEX has named two financial heavyweights to its 13-member board. Photo: Jonathan Wong