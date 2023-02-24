Bourse operator HKEX has named two financial heavyweights to its 13-member board. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Bourse operator HKEX has named two financial heavyweights to its 13-member board. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Banking & finance
Business

Hong Kong names former HKMA CEO Joseph Yam, former SFC chairman Carlson Tong as HKEX directors

  • Former HKMA CEO Joseph Yam helped turn Hong Kong into an offshore yuan trading centre, Financial Secretary Paul Chan says
  • Former SFC chairman Carlson Tong improved market quality, imposing US$509.6 million in fines and compensation in several high-profile cases during his tenure

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:20pm, 24 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Bourse operator HKEX has named two financial heavyweights to its 13-member board. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Bourse operator HKEX has named two financial heavyweights to its 13-member board. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE