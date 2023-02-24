Koko Rosso is the third phase of Wheelock Properties’ Koko development in Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Steady start to sales at Wheelock’s Koko Rosso, Hong Kong’s first major property launch after stamp duty cut

  • Wheelock sold 43 units out of the 148 on offer as of 8pm, two hours after sales were launched on Friday
  • Though relaxation of the stamp duty has strengthened buyers’ confidence, it will not create a lot of new demand, Midland Realty executive says

Cheryl ArcibalPearl Liu
Cheryl Arcibal and Pearl Liu

Updated: 8:48pm, 24 Feb, 2023

