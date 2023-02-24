Koko Rosso is the third phase of Wheelock Properties’ Koko development in Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Steady start to sales at Wheelock’s Koko Rosso, Hong Kong’s first major property launch after stamp duty cut
- Wheelock sold 43 units out of the 148 on offer as of 8pm, two hours after sales were launched on Friday
- Though relaxation of the stamp duty has strengthened buyers’ confidence, it will not create a lot of new demand, Midland Realty executive says
