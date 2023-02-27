CLP’s Castle Peak Power Station in Tuen Mun. The first four units of the plant are expected to be closed this year. Photo: Martin Chan
CLP’s Castle Peak Power Station in Tuen Mun. The first four units of the plant are expected to be closed this year. Photo: Martin Chan
Business of climate change
Business

Climate change: Hong Kong’s CLP to continue investing in Australia for secure, clean power despite profit drop sparked by global energy crisis

  • Impact of global energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will linger for longer despite having moderated, Hong Kong power utility firm says
  • CLP’s operating profit amounted to HK$4.62 billion (US$588.8 million) last year, down from HK$8.49 billion in 2021

Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 5:30pm, 27 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
CLP’s Castle Peak Power Station in Tuen Mun. The first four units of the plant are expected to be closed this year. Photo: Martin Chan
CLP’s Castle Peak Power Station in Tuen Mun. The first four units of the plant are expected to be closed this year. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE