Hong Kong’s stock market operator is expected to lower the proposed listing threshold for “specialist” technology companies as it dials up its overtures to allow eligible start-ups to raise funds in Asia’s third-largest capital market, according to two people familiar with the plan. Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) plans to reduce the minimum valuation for pre-revenue technology companies to between HK$10 billion and HK$12 billion, from an earlier HK$15 billion (US$1.9 billion), according to the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity for disclosing an unannounced plan. For technology companies with at least HK$250 million in sales in the financial year before the initial public offering (IPO), the minimum valuation requirement will be slashed to between HK$4 billion and HK$6 billion, from the earlier HK$8 billion, the sources said. “The proposed listing chapter for specialist technology companies is part of HKEX’s ongoing work to further elevate the attractiveness and competitiveness of Hong Kong as an IPO destination,” an HKEX spokesman said, adding that the exchange is still working on the consultation conclusion. “We will publish the consultation conclusions and the final proposal in due course”. Among other conditions, the stock exchange operator may require the IPO candidates to have at least one sophisticated investor in the previous 12 months as their core shareholder, instead of two professional parties, they added. The lower thresholds were preferred as many market participants deemed the existing proposals too demanding for most technology companies, the sources said. Market situations have also changed over the past year as start-up valuations suffered during the pandemic. The proposals, if agreed, are expected to be finalised and sent to the Securities and Futures Commission for approval. After SFC approval, the plan would be announced at the end of this month. HKEX in December completed a two-month public consultation to create Chapter 18C in its listing rules to accommodate specialist technology companies which have yet to establish a profit track record. The proposed new regime is the largest listing reform since April 2018 when HKEX allowed companies with multiple voting rights or pre-revenue biotechnology firms to get on board. The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies supports any decision to facilitate more such IPOs from the tech sector, CEO Mike Wong said. The valuation of many start-ups worldwide weakened last year amid poor sentiment, resulting in fewer unicorns, or those valued at more than US$1 billion, being minted. HKEX readies London office in bid to secure more international listings The original plans “set too high a bar” so that only a few mega technology firms can meet the requirements, he added. An HK$8 billion valuation, or 32 times annual revenue of HK$250 million prior to listing, is too steep, he said, adding that a 20 times multiple is “more realistic.” The number of new unicorns fell 28 per cent in the US last year, while the number sustained in China. In 2021, the US produced 254 unicorns while China generated 74, according to the Hurun Global Unicorn Index. Last year, Hong Kong ranked third among global IPO venues, behind Shanghai and Shenzhen. It hosted 75 new listings that generated US$12.7 billion of proceeds, according to Refinitiv, a 71 per cent drop from a year earlier. The reform may help Hong Kong reclaim the top post, analysts said. HKEX will consider five types of companies under the new listing chapter. They include companies in hi-tech sectors such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence, advanced hardware sector covering electric and autonomous vehicles, semiconductors and metaverse. Others producing new materials, new energy and food and agriculture technologies are also favoured.