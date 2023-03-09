Scientists in China may have found a solution to cut global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the agricultural sector to complement national efforts towards carbon-neutrality, while also boosting crop yields at the same time. Researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) have developed an integrated energy system, which extracts bio-oil and bio-gas that can be used to generate clean electricity, they said in a study published in the Nature Food journal last month. Coupled with greenhouse-gas mitigation measures, such as intermittent irrigation and fewer nitrogen fertilisers, the new system can potentially increase crop yields by 8.3 per cent, lower air pollutants and enhance net environmental and economic benefits, they added. The process can better decrease total GHG emissions, compared with traditional methods of applying crop straw directly to the fields to fix carbon dioxide in the soil, said Xia Longlong, a CAS researcher and the lead author. Using bioenergy created from the process to generate clean power may help drive carbon neutrality and negative emissions, he added. China, the world’s largest agricultural country and emitter of greenhouse gas, aims to peak its emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. The agricultural systems accounted for 14 per cent of China’s national GHG emissions in 2018. The agri-food production sector contributes to more than a quarter of GHG emissions. Rice, wheat and corn production occupies more than two-thirds of China’s agricultural land, a major GHG culprit due to the high methane and nitrous oxide emissions from the intensive use of irrigation water and fertilisers. The CAS researchers said their proposed method would have been able to create negative emissions amounting to 37.9 million tonnes. The production of rice, wheat and corn generated about 666 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in China that year, the same level as in South Korea and Mexico. Wind farms make way for Asia’s biggest observatory in a tiny Chinese desert town Lower emissions and higher crop yields indicate that the CAS system “could contribute to China’s 2060 carbon neutrality objective while enhancing food security and environmental sustainability,” the researchers said in the journal. Challenges remain. The collection and storage of crop straws for the process and power generation present huge logistics barriers, according to Xia. Commercial plants across China currently also produce low energy yields, and the technology to convert biomass into liquid fuels is still not well-developed, he added. “A strong push from the government is crucial,” Xia said. “We hope the policymakers put more emphasis on its ecological strategies, for example, through developing carbon-neutral plans and providing strong subsidies to farmers and enterprises.”