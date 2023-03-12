Mainetti, which designs and makes garment hangers for many global brands, is using blockchain technology to help customers keep track of their progress towards climate and sustainability goals. In collaboration with a technology partner, the Italy-based firm is ploughing HK$1 million (US$127,000) into the first-phase development of a blockchain-based recording and validation system in Hong Kong, said regional director Paul Tai, who oversees Asia operations excluding India at Mainetti. With a commercialisation target set for May, the system will digitally record and facilitate independent verification of the carbon footprint of clients’ activities across the supply chain, from raw materials sourcing to logistics. “Without digitalisation tools, it would be extremely difficult to verify the carbon footprints through the supply chain,” Tai said. Blockchain is a type of distributed ledger maintained by different computer nodes on a network, which facilitates the automation and streamlining of complex data tracking for large volumes of products and processes. Asian firms must ‘embrace digital technology’ to meet climate goals Under traditional tracking methods, a product made with multiple raw materials needs to obtain carbon footprint certificates for each input and arrange for separate audits, which Tai says is cumbersome and inefficient. He would not disclose the name of the technology partner, but said it is a Europe-focused multinational that has been helping food sector clients use blockchain to track food safety and organic farming practices in the supply chain. China is among Mainetti’s top three markets, contributing over 20 per cent of its global sales. Mainetti sells hangers and other packaging products to both global and local brands and retailers, such as Decathlon, H&M and Walmart. Mainetti, which claims to be the world’s largest garment hangers company, helped customers process around one billion reused and recycled hangers last year, Tai said. The privately-held firm, which does not publish financial performance figures, has some 6,000 employees across 90 locations in six continents. The sustainability needs of its customers when it comes to hangers have changed over time, shifting from a focus on reducing the raw materials content to using more recycled raw materials, he noted. “In the past five to six years, they have been thinking more holistically about their hanger needs and sometimes join in our design effort for innovative solutions,” he said. “They are now asking for larger and sturdier hangers that can last through five to six sales cycles.” Mainetti has been working with an undisclosed Hong Kong-listed paper manufacturing partner on using special adhesives to fuse paper together to create three-dimensional hangers, and use chemicals to damp-proof them. “Production capacity for these innovative hangers … is fully booked up by customers for up to six months,” he said, citing limited quantities of sustainable raw materials. ‘There is no escape’ from EU ESG disclosures, says global trade body head Hangers with recycled and biodegradable materials now account for just over 50 per cent of the company’s production, exceeding those which use virgin plastic and paper materials. The reduction in carbon dioxide emissions as a result of using recycled and sustainable materials in Mainetti’s 2022 production is estimated at around 84,000 tonnes, Tai said. Sustainable materials range from plastic waste collected from seashores, household waste, compostable plant waste, to sugar cane and recycled paper, which are typically mixed with virgin plastic and paper to create more sustainable packaging. He expects this ratio to peak at around 70 per cent in about five years, even as companies accelerate their sustainability efforts, since children’s clothing makers will continue to use hangers made of virgin materials to avoid the risk of metals contamination on safety grounds. The motivations of customers for sustainability vary, with mass retailers driven primarily by the cost savings achieved via waste reduction, he said. “Luxury brands, meanwhile, are steered more by the chance to build awareness of their contribution to environmental protection and climate mitigation efforts,” he added.