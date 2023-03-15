ByteDance, the Chinese owner of short-video app TikTok, announced on Tuesday that it aims to become carbon neutral in its corporate operations by 2030. To achieve the goal, the Beijing-based company aims to reduce operational emissions by at least 90 per cent, source 100 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources and address the remaining balance through carbon offsets, it said in a statement. ByteDance will also work on reducing emissions within its value chain and plans to disclose more on its approach by the end of this year, the statement said. The company is the latest Chinese tech giant to announce a net-zero commitment in support of China’s national goals of peaking greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2060. Alibaba , Tencent and Baidu have all committed to reaching carbon neutrality by 2030. In addition to owning TikTok and its Chinese version Douyin, ByteDance also owns and operates a variety of online platforms including news app Toutiao and remote-work app Lark. It also offers cloud services and operates data centres globally. “We are mindful of our impact both on and offline,” the company said. “A meaningful sustainability approach is good for business, our communities and the world around us.” Electricity consumption by data centres accounts for much of ByteDance’s carbon footprint, it said. The company’s current decarbonisation priority is to shift those data centres to renewable sources. For example, ByteDance announced last week that a new data centre in Norway will run on 100 per cent renewable energy. However, the social-media firm still lags behind its Chinese peers in climate-change disclosures. ByteDance has not yet publicly disclosed data on its GHG emissions energy usage. In a report released by environmental group Greenpeace East Asia last year, ByteDance ranked seventh among nine Chinese cloud providers regarding climate commitments, especially in data transparency, carbon-reduction measures, and government and industry influence. “ByteDance is not keeping up with its peers in China when it comes to climate commitments and renewable energy use,” Ye Ruiqi, Greenpeace East Asia’s Beijing-based climate and energy project manager, said at the time. The tech giants’ carbon-neutrality targets should include not only their own operations, but also their entire supply chains, she said. In addition, companies should focus on direct procurement methods such as green power trading and constructing wind and solar power plants, rather than relying on carbon offsets . “Carbon offsets are not a substitute for direct emissions cuts and should not serve as an excuse for continued fossil-fuel reliance,” Ye said.