Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest man, has shown how a diverse portfolio of investments has helped his flagship companies thrive, even as his city was saddled by the most severe economic slump in decades during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Li family-controlled CK Hutchison Holdings beat estimates when its 2022 net profit rose 10 per cent to HK$36.68 billion (US$4.7 billion), while the combined revenue from its other businesses, which range from container ports and retail sales to telecommunications, increased by 2.7 per cent to HK$457.23 billion. CK Asset Holdings, Li’s property flagship, said on Thursday that its net profit rose 2.1 per cent to HK$21.68 billion, or HK$5.98 per share with a change in shareholding. “We do not [only] do one business,” Victor Li Tzar-kuoi, Li’s elder son and chairman of CK Asset, said in a press conference after the company’s earnings announcement. “We have many choices to target different places and businesses, and most importantly the economic cycle, to flexibly allocate capital in different assets. Then you can balance the development.” Li added that coupled with financial stability and ample cash flow, the prime assets in hand are resilient and help with flexibly handle market changes and volatility. For example, in the last few years, when Hong Kong’s property industry had keen competition, land price was high and surged. “We had a choice to develop elsewhere, investing in infrastructure or other projects with fixed income,” said Li. “At appropriate timing, we could even lock in the return.” They bought 5 Broadgate in London and sold after 3.5 years for a return of some 40 per cent, Li said, adding the airplane leasing business had a double-digit internal rate of return. “So we had ample war chest. In these few years when Hong Kong’s land price is more reasonable, we can buy several more projects,” added Li. In the years of 2021 and 2022, CK Asset invested over HK$30 billion to acquire four sites at reasonable prices through government tenders and to secure two redevelopment projects, according to the exchange filing. Hutchison’s better-than-expected results were helped by a strong contribution from Cenovus Energy and the successful completion of several key strategic transactions during the year, the company said. This included a HK$15.8 billion gain from the disposal of its stake in the UK tower asset to Cellnex completed in November 2022, and a net gain of HK$6.1 billion from the completion of a merger of its Indonesian telecommunications business in the first half of last year. “2022 was difficult. There were full of obstacles. But the company, like Cenovus, had satisfactory contributions. Li noted while most regions walked out of the shadow of the pandemic, and the economy started to recover, demand rose fast with a tight labour market. The supply chain had many restrictions, followed by the war between Russia and Ukraine. “As many countries launched strong monetary policies, interest rates rose by the fastest rate in several decades. So the currencies were not favourable to us,” Li said. The continued anti-pandemic restrictions also toughened the growth in mainland and Hong Kong. Telecom cost rising is their “biggest headache” in particular, Li added. “In 2022, colleagues did a lot to deliver the results.” Additional reporting by Martin Choi