Hong Kong, like other jurisdictions with low water prices, should appeal to consumers’ environmental consciousness through corporate campaigns to drive conservation and climate resilience, according to a water-saving devices maker. In the absence of mandatory water-saving device retrofitting policies, companies can make a contribution through engagement programmes with employees as part of their sustainability initiatives, said Tommy Burk, president of Far East operations at Neoperl, one of the world’s biggest suppliers of faucet components. The Swiss firm is in talks on potential tie-ups with companies in Hong Kong to supply and distribute water-saving devices to their employees for free as part of their corporate responsibility initiatives. “Many nations shy away from increasing water tariffs because water is a highly political thing,” he told the Post ahead of World Water Day on March 22, which highlights the importance of fresh water. “In Hong Kong, the rates are so low water is almost free compared to levels in Europe.” Water and climate change are inextricably linked. Extreme weather events are making water more scarce, more unpredictable, more polluted or all three. Sustainable water management can help society adapt to climate change by building resilience, protecting health and saving lives. Countries like Australia, Singapore and the US have gone further, implementing steps such as reducing government-stipulated water flow rates in the past five years through standards and regulations. Let’s not wait till the water runs dry: Hong Kong’s consumption problem It would take less than one month to recoup the investment on water-saving devices in Hong Kong, he said, adding that in Europe the payback period typically ranges from four to six months. If water-saving devices costing HK$73 (US$9.3) a set are installed in the shower, toilet and kitchen faucets, some 60,000 litres of water can be saved per household annually in Hong Kong, Burk said. This works out to HK$384 in annual savings on water charges and another HK$850-HK$1,200 on gas and electricity bills a year for water heating, according to Neoperl’s estimates. “As an engineer, I know no other investment to reduce the carbon emission footprint which pays itself back so fast,” he said. Founded in 1959, privately owned Neoperl makes faucet aerators – screens for reducing water flow – and hoses that connect the water supply line to faucets. It also makes water flow regulators, which maintain constant water flow rates in appliances regardless of the supply pressure, and check valves for preventing backflow of used water. China, which suffered the most severe heatwave in six decades last year and extreme drought in many regions, is Neoperl’s top market, with sales volume double that of its second-biggest market Germany. It sells to around 3,000 plumbing equipment manufacturers in more than 80 countries. “One of my marketing managers in China assured me that more municipal governments are now taking this earnestly and are implementing regulations for more efficient water consumption,” Burk said. In 2018, Hong Kong’s Water Supplies Department made it mandatory for newly fitted plumbing fixtures in kitchens and toilets to only use devices carrying water efficiency labels. Since 2009, as part of its demand management initiatives, the department has launched multiple campaigns to promote conservation, including the labelling scheme and rounds of voluntary flow-controller installation programmes. Beginning with retrofitting plumbing fixtures and water-saving devices at its own buildings including schools and public housing estates, the government has expanded the effort by giving away free flow controllers to privately owned homes. Total fresh water consumption has been contained at around 1 billion cubic metres in the decade to 2018, when the population grew at an average annual rate of 0.7 per cent. This was made possible by a 5 per cent drop in per capita consumption during this period compared with the previous decade. If the government’s target to cut per capita fresh water consumption by 10 per cent between 2016 and 2030 is achieved, under medium greenhouse gas concentration scenarios, Hong Kong’s existing sources of water supply would be able to cope with demand up to 2040, according to the department’s projection in 2019.