South China Morning Post swept all three awards in the Best News Writing (English) category of the 2022 Hong Kong News Awards organised by the The Newspaper Society of Hong Kong . Mai Jun , the Beijing-based News Editor (China) of the Post, won the top prize in the category for his May 2022 story about how nationalism was taking centre stage in Chinese politics ahead of the Communist Party’s 20th congress later that year. Reporter Fiona Sun received the 1st Runner-up with her feature about how Hong Kong’s wealth disparity has widened since the city’s return to Chinese rule in 1997. News Editor (Climate) Eric Ng and Business Reporter Martin Choi were awarded the 2nd Runner-up in the category for their January 2022 story about how jobs related to the environment, sustainability and governance (ESG) were commanding salary premiums from 15 to 50 per cent in Hong Kong, as companies jostle for talent to meet regulatory requirements. The three winning entries were among the 13 won by the Post out of 76 prizes across 17 categories offered by the Newspaper Society, the media industry’s guild in the city. The awards received 617 entries in total. An award ceremony will be held May 5, according to the guild. In the category of Best Business News Reporting, Chad Bray and Enoch Yiu won 1st Runner-up for their series of stories on Ping An Group ’s push to break up HSBC . Yiu also won 1st Runner-up in the Best Business News Writing (English) category for her feature about how the Bauhinia blakeana flower replaced the visages of the five reigning British monarchs that had adorned Hong Kong’s legal tender since Queen Victoria in 1863. The Post also dominated in writing the best English headlines. Richard Kirk won the category with his headline “Send in the crowns”, for the review of the book “The Palace Papers” by the UK royal biographer Tina Brown. Francine Chen won 1st Runner-up in Headlines writing with “In the mood for reel love” about how South Koreans cannot get enough of Netflix’s latest dating show. The Post photographers won two of the five awards in the Best Photograph (News) category. Sam Tsang won 2nd Runner-up with his October 9 shot of a woman waiting with a young girl at the empty arrival hall of the Hong Kong International Airport. Robert Ng received the Merit 1 recognition for his May 10 photograph showing Hong Kong’s Chief Executive-elect John Lee guiding his predecessor Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor to the exit during a joint press event at the Central Government Offices. May Tse won 1st Runner-up in the Best Photograph (Feature) category for her aerial shot of queuing lines and traffic cones being knocked asunder at the decommissioned Covid-19 PCR test centre in Wong Tai Sin. The Post received the top two prizes in the Best News Page Design (Single Page) category. Carl Jones and Emilio Rivera won with their April 22 back page photograph that vividly illustrated Shanghai’s battle against Covid-19. Huy Truong won with his illustration of Elon Musk’s fanciful tweets. In the Best News Page Design (Series) category, the Post’s Carl Jones, Emilio Rivera and Lee Wingyam received the 1st Runner-up award for their work on the Fifa World Cup.