Demand for high-quality office space in China is expected to strengthen from next quarter as more companies prepare to upgrade and expand their requirements while the business outlook improves, market analysts said. Net absorption in grade A office space in 20 major mainland cities is expected to almost double to 4.9 million sq m this year, according to forecast by real estate consultancy JLL. CBRE, which estimates about 5 million sq m for 2023, said only 2.34 million sq m found new occupants in 2022, a 68 per cent drop from 2021. “This is a year of recovery for China’s office market,” said Mi Yang, head of office research at JLL China. Businesses are restoring their operations after a sluggish period and are now readjusting their office space strategy before the market strengthens further, he added. During this economic transition, companies are looking at spaces, management and maintenance services to find a property and location that can help them stay competitive, he added. An increase in net absorption means the total amount of space occupied by tenants exceeds the amount vacated by others during a given period. China’s U-turn on its stringent zero-Covid policy has paved the way for a broad recovery in economic activity after curbs were dismantled. Combined retail sales in January and February grew 3.5 per cent from a year before, according to official data, while industrial output expanded 2.4 per cent over the same period. With some business indicators returning to pre-pandemic levels this quarter, Rayman Zhang at CBRE said the premium office market in China may turn around soon. “We see improvements in business, which will spill over to the office market,” said Zhang, who leads the advisory and transaction services for China office market. “We expect the grade A office market to stabilise and bottom out by the end of March, or early next quarter.” Urban traffic in China has recovered to pre-pandemic levels, according to Fitch Ratings. Daily average subway passenger volumes in the 20 major cities exceeded the levels in 2019 in January. An index tracking traffic congestion across 100 major cities has also surpassed the levels in 2019 levels this month, it added. Higher rents are likely to follow. CBRE predicts cities like Suzhou and Ningbo, both close to the financial hub of Shanghai, will see a small increase, while the rates in bigger cities including Beijing, Shenzhen, Shanghai and Hangzhou could start picking up from next year. Tech firms drove huge demand for Beijing’s prime office space since 2019: CBRE The grade A office market in Beijing experienced a 41 per cent increase in the total area rented out between 2019 and 2022, partly because some companies took advantage of recent concessions from landlords since the Covid-19 outbreak. There is still a window of opportunity for businesses to upgrade their offices, Zhang said. “I told my clients they should grab the opportunity this year to formulate a strategy for their office space, whether they are relocating or renewing the lease for their long-term development,” he said. “Otherwise, rents will keep going up.” Companies in the financial and TMT (technology, media, and telecoms) sectors have been propping up the premium market, according to CBRE research. They take up around 30 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, of the office space in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen. China’s office market to see slow recovery after hitting 14-year low last year The TMT footprint in Beijing’s premium office market amounted to 21 per cent in 2022 from 15 per cent a year earlier. They account for 26 in Shenzhen versus 12 per cent in 2021. In Shanghai, their share increased to 14 per cent from 10 per cent, according to CBRE. “China’s five-year plan highlights technology and innovation, which plays a pivotal role in the country’s economic transformation,” said Zhang. “I believe the digital economy, cloud computing and artificial intelligence are key to China’s economic growth.” Zhang, however, warned that more Chinese tech giants are looking to build their own campuses, vacating more leased office space into the market in future.