The shares of Chinese securities firms have slumped in Hong Kong ahead of their earnings announcements for 2022 amid expectations of record losses following a slump in their incomes due to market volatility last year, as well as impairment losses generated by debt investments and loans to sectors such as property. The shares of Hong Kong-listed Bocom International Holdings have slumped by 23.8 per cent so far in March, after declining 3.1 per cent on Monday to HK$0.47, according to Bloomberg data. They have declined 17 per cent year to date, following a more than 60 per cent slide in 2022. Haitong International Securities also dropped in Hong Kong on Monday, taking its year-to-date decline to 25.3 per cent, while China Everbright recouped its losses in early morning trading and added 0.7 per cent in early afternoon. The declines suggest traders’ concerns about the gloomy revenue outlook for Chinese securities firms amid the recent market turmoil and risks arising from their investments. Stocks, bonds and foreign-exchange market fell in tandem globally last year, while a tepid initial public offering market hit investors and financial institutions. China’s credit market was also entangled in record defaults and extensions on payments, with dollar bonds issued by property developers leading to record fund losses. The drop in Bocom International stock came after Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the overseas brokerage unit of Chinese state lender Bank of Communications late on Friday on concerns about its 2022 financial losses, risks in its investments and increasing leverage. CSRC says won’t ban mainland investors trading Hong Kong, overseas stocks “Bocom International is facing high investment risks arising from its sizeable securities investments and loans, including China property bond investments and unlisted equity investments, which leads to high volatility in financial performance amid a volatile market environment,” Moody’s analysts led by Jessie Hong said in a report on Friday. Bocom International said in an exchange filing on March 10 that it expected its net loss for the year ending on December 31, 2022 to reach HK$2.9 billion (US$369.4 million) to HK$3 billion, compared with a net profit of HK$312 million for 2021. The decline was mainly contributed by losses generated by fair value changes and the disposal of unspecified proprietary investments, the broker said. Impairment provisions for some credit losses by debt investments and loans, and guarantee fee payments associated with asset management agreements, were also responsible. Elsewhere, China Everbright reported a loss attributable to shareholders of HK$7.44 billion loss in its audited annual results for 2022 on March 17, evaporating at least two years of profit – a HK$2.57 billion profit in 2021 and HK$2.26 billion for 2020. Turmoil in the global financial markets hindered Everbright from exiting its private-equity investments, in both listed and unlisted companies. Its secondary-market investments in fixed-income and equity markets were also hammered, the company said. Its financial investments amounted to HK$11.3 billion in various sectors, including real estate, new economy and technology and artificial intelligence, among others, it said. Hong Kong’s Bright Smart suspends mainland Chinese clients’ accounts Haitong on March 17 also warned that its net loss for 2022 will be in the range of HK$6.4 billion to HK$6.6 billion, a big contrast to its net profit of HK$300.8 million in 2021. The company cited a drop in overall income due to tightening monetary policies globally and geopolitical tensions, as well as losses on equity and debt investments, and increases in provisions for expected credit losses from loans. The sector will continue to face earnings pressure this year, Fitch Ratings analysts led by Rowena Chang said in a report on March 15, as market and counterparty risks from trading and financing activities are “still-elevated”. “We believe the sophistication of a firm’s risk infrastructure and risk-management execution will increasingly determine business performance, especially amid continued capital market volatility,” Fitch said.