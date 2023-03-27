Indebted Chinese developer Shimao Group is putting its large hotel property located near Hong Kong’s airport on the market and expects to garner strong interest amid an expected recovery in the city’s tourism sector, according to sales agent JLL. The asking price for the 18-storey, Sheraton-branded hotel in Tung Chung, which opened in 2020, is HK$6.5 billion (US$828 million), Reuters reported. With 1,219 rooms and 3,400 square meters of indoor and outdoor meeting space, the hotel is the second-largest in Hong Kong in terms of rooms, just behind Nina Hotel Tsuen Wan West with 1,608 rooms. Shimao, which is in the process of restructuring US$11.8 billion in debt , bought the land along with Mingfa Group International for US$233 million in 2014. “Hong Kong’s hotel industry is on the cusp of full recovery in 2023, fuelled by the recent reopening of China’s borders and the dropping of the last Covid-19 measures,” said Tan Ling Wei, senior vice president of JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group. The sales procedure will involve two or three rounds of bidding, with the deadline for expressing interest in mid-May, according to Jonathan Law, vice president at JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group. “With strong tourism demand and hotel trading fundamentals, Hong Kong has historically been a well sought-after investment market, with an average hotel transaction volume of US$1 billion between 2007 and 2022,” Tan said. China’s fallen property tycoons race against time to fix US$232 billion debt JLL expects hotel deal volume to increase by 24 per cent in 2023, boosted by a return of investors’ confidence in this resurgent market. The property, which carries both Sheraton and Four Points by Sheraton branding, is located 10 minutes away from Hong Kong International Airport and AsiaWorld-Expo. It is close to the Hong Kong Macao -Zhuhai Bridge and tourism sites including the Ngong Ping 360 Cable Car and Hong Kong Disneyland. The sale will also include T-Bay, a newly built community hub with a cluster of restaurants, bars, and shops, at the north end of Tung Chung directly facing the airport, according to JLL. The hotel is expected to cater to aircrews, corporate guests and a rising number of tourists thanks to its good location, according to JLL. “We expect this marketing campaign to attract strong engagement from foreign and local investors alike seeking an institutional-quality hotel asset with scale,” said Oscar Chan, head of capital markets in Hong Kong at JLL.