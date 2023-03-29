China’s housing market has yet to see enough evidence of a sustainable recovery despite a rebound in secondary home sales in February, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofA). There are signs of positive developments – home sales and prices in tier-one cities are rising faster than expected and investment growth also appears to be improving, the Wall Street bank said in a report on Tuesday. However, the bank added it was still “too early to call a full-blown recovery” in China’s property market. Several key factors for a sustainable recovery – a sustainable pickup in new home sales, a more broad-based price recovery, improvement in developer funding and a smaller contraction in land sales – are still missing, according to the report. “We expect that the scale of improvement could be smaller than observed in previous cycles, and a mild recovery is more likely than a full-blown rebound this time round,” Helen Qiao, Greater China chief economist and head of Asia economics at BofA Global Research, said in the report. The US bank’s forecast came after home prices in China rose for the first time in 18 months in February. The average price of a new home in 70 medium and large cities edged up 0.3 per cent last month, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics. Chinese authorities launched a series of measures to support the property sector in November, including offering financial help to alleviate developers’ liquidity issues and lowering mortgage rates for homebuyers to spur sales. China’s fallen property tycoons race against time to fix US$232 billion debt However, BofA said in the report that the increase in sales in the first two months of the year was “less impressive” when compared with previous years and the size of price gains was smaller than in previous years. “Based on patterns in previous cycles, a housing market upturn usually starts with broad-based sales and price gains, boosting developers’ confidence and kicking off a virtuous cycle in new investment and housing supply,” the report said. However, challenges for an upturn in this cycle remain as developers have been facing funding strains since 2021. If private developers can manage to boost bond issuance in the coming months and pay off the bonds maturing in the second and third quarters, a crucial funding channel could be gradually restored, the report said. <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!--\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var e=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var t in a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<e.length;r++)if(e[r].contentWindow===a.source){var i=a.data["datawrapper-height"][t]+"px";e[r].style.height=i}}}))}();\n\n//--><!]]> One positive signal is that several Chinese developers, including Sunac China Holdings, CIFI Holdings and Fantasia Group, have put forward or been in discussions with overseas creditors on their offshore debt restructuring plans. Once home-buying demand recovers and funding improves, the sector will start seeing an improvement in land sales and investment, BofA said, noting that land sales had slumped 16.6 per cent year on year in 2022. An improvement in land sales would mean developers are again confident in the sector’s outlook, according to BofA. “Many people are saying that the market is recovering, while we see it as gradually stabilising,” Wan Yuqing, chairman of Poly Property Group, one of mainland China’s top developers by sales, said on Tuesday. “The market will get better, but it will take time.” Additional reporting by Pearl Liu