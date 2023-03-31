HSBC headquarters in Central, Hong Kong, pictured on February 21, 2023. Photo: Elson Li
HSBC has lured ‘billions of deposits’ from global tech startups since its £1 deal for Silicon Valley Bank unit, CEO says
- The £1 deal for a £1.4 billion (US$1.7 billion) business offers a lot of comfort margin for any contingency in asset quality, CEO Quinn says in Hong Kong interview
- ‘We now have given a very clear signal that we are a bank that wants to be heavily involved in the tech in the innovation sector,’ he says
