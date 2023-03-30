The PetroChina logo at a gas station in Hong Kong on March 25, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
PetroChina reports progress on green-energy development amid multi-decade overhaul of product mix to meet climate goals
- China’s largest oil and gas producer says it is on track for non-fossil energy to account for 7 per cent of its total capacity in 2025
- Greenhouse-gas emissions from PetroChina’s own operations rose slightly in 2022 but have declined almost 8 per cent compared with 2019
