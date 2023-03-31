No. 15 Gough Hill Road, the house bought by mainland tycoon Chen Hongtian for a record HK$2.1 billion in 2016, pictured on March 30, 2023. Photo: May Tse
Tycoon Chen Hongtian blames ‘short-term cash-flow disruption’ for seizure of Hong Kong properties including Peak house

  • His company, Cheung Kei Group, cites defaults on ‘several big-ticket accounts receivable’ and ‘abnormal obstacles’ for loss of control over assets
  • Chen Hongtian’s three core properties in Hong Kong are worth about HK$9.8 billion (US$1.25 billion), company says

Lam Ka-sing in Hong Kongand He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 8:15pm, 31 Mar, 2023

