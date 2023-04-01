The People’s Republic of China flag (centre) and the Hong Kong SAR flag (left) fly outside Exchange Square, the building housing the stock exchange in Hong Kong, on March 29, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong drops to 7th spot on global IPO venue ranking as fundraising plunges 52 per cent in first quarter: Refinitiv
- A total of 17 Hong Kong IPOs raised US$837 million, the worst first-quarter performance since 2009 amid the Global Financial Crisis
- Second-half activity will rise as several tech firms, including the operator of Lalamove and units of JD.com, have filed for listings, a broker says
