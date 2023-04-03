Renewable energy costs need to be at least twice as cheap as those of fossil fuels to ensure a clean transition globally, Steven Chu, a Nobel laureate in physics and former US secretary of energy, told a forum in Hong Kong on Monday. The costs of most renewable energy have been dropping rapidly in the past few decades, and have already reached parity with fossil fuels, he said during a speech at the inaugural President’s Forum hosted by the University of Hong Kong (HKU). But they need to be even cheaper, given the costs of relevant infrastructure. The transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy will not be as easy as imagined, because of the costs of infrastructure such as energy storage and distribution, Chu said. “When you need more energy, you simply don’t turn on the switch [for renewable energy].” Chu’s comments came two weeks after the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a landmark report underscoring the urgency of an energy transition amid a worsening climate crisis. Final draft of framework released as importance of biodiversity reporting grows According to the report, the hurdles to keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by 2100 have become even higher due to a continued increase in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a series of accelerated actions, including phasing out coal by 2040 in all countries and scaling up renewable energy to ensure net-zero electricity generation at the same time around the world. The 2040 net-zero electricity target raises the bar for power systems globally, as only about 30 per cent of the world’s electricity comes from renewable sources currently, according to the International Energy Agency. It is also an ambitious target for China, the world’s biggest GHG emitter, which is aiming for peak emissions by the end of this decade and to reach carbon neutrality by 2060. PetroChina reports progress on green-energy development According to China’s National Energy Administration, renewable energy accounted for 47.3 per cent of China’s total power generation capacity in 2022, a 2.5 per cent increase year on year. However, only 31.6 per cent of the electricity consumed last year came from renewable sources, far behind the IPCC’s target and China’s own target of 80 per cent non-fossil fuels in its energy mix by 2050. The structural issues with China’s power sector, such as insufficient demand-side response and inflexibility to balance the power system, are all obstacles to raising the share of renewable energy in power consumption. These issues have made China susceptible to power shortages and made it more reliant on coal to ensure its power security, according to energy experts. Facing such problems, China has already taken action to reform its power sector, including investing in advanced energy storage technologies to boost renewable energy consumption while ensuring stable operation of its power grids. According to a report last week, China is expected to have a total of more than 50 gigawatts of new energy storage capacity by 2025 , quadrupling its capacity at the end of last year. Wealth for Good summit: net-zero push will spawn the next tech unicorn As the world moves towards more electrification to reach net-zero goals, it will need electrical grids that can manage intermittent generation and less stable sources, Chu told the forum. “We’ll need a much more sophisticated grid,” he said.