The transaction volume in the second quarter is expected to remain at a high level, Chan said, as developers launch new projects at a clip. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong property deals likely to dip in April as used home sales lose ground, says Ricacorp

  • The number of deals is likely to dip slightly after a three-month rally pushed transactions to a 20-month high in March
  • The second-hand market will see its market share fall as buyers are drawn to new projects priced competitively by developers, says Ricacorp

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 8:30am, 4 Apr, 2023

