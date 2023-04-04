An attendant walks outside the entrance to Hong Kong Monetary Authority in Central. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong intervenes to defend currency peg amid capital flight as Fed’s tightening bias surprises markets
- The HKMA bought HK$7.1billion (US$905 million) on April 4 and sold the equivalent amount of US currency to protect the currency trading band
- Traders have raised bets for a 50-basis point increase at this month’s Fed policy meeting, after Powell’s hawkish tone took the markets by surprise
