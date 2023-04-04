A cleaner sweeps near a map showing Evergrande development projects in China on a wall in an Evergrande city plaza in Beijing on September 21, 2021. Photo: AP
A cleaner sweeps near a map showing Evergrande development projects in China on a wall in an Evergrande city plaza in Beijing on September 21, 2021. Photo: AP
China Evergrande Group
Business

Evergrande wins support from some creditors for US$19 billion offshore debt workout

  • Chinese property giant’s debt workout could set the benchmark for other leveraged developers
  • Business sustainability concerns swirl as Evergrande still needs up to 300 billion yuan (US$43.6 billion) in the next three years to complete unfinished projects

Elise Mak
Elise Mak in Beijing

Updated: 3:13pm, 4 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A cleaner sweeps near a map showing Evergrande development projects in China on a wall in an Evergrande city plaza in Beijing on September 21, 2021. Photo: AP
A cleaner sweeps near a map showing Evergrande development projects in China on a wall in an Evergrande city plaza in Beijing on September 21, 2021. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE