A cleaner sweeps near a map showing Evergrande development projects in China on a wall in an Evergrande city plaza in Beijing on September 21, 2021. Photo: AP
Evergrande wins support from some creditors for US$19 billion offshore debt workout
- Chinese property giant’s debt workout could set the benchmark for other leveraged developers
- Business sustainability concerns swirl as Evergrande still needs up to 300 billion yuan (US$43.6 billion) in the next three years to complete unfinished projects
