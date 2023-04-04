A turnaround in China’s housing market appears to be under way, but recovery will be slow and uneven amid income insecurity and consumer reluctance to trust indebted developers, according to analysts. “We expect sales to improve gradually for the rest of the year, but we do not think sales will see a strong recovery due to concern over the long-term outlook for the property market and declining disposable income among households in China,” said Raymond Cheng, managing director of CGS-CIMB Securities. Disposable income has declined because of higher unemployment, a lack of bonuses in many sectors after last year’s pandemic-ravaged economic performance and salary cuts for civil servants, Cheng said. Developers’ sales in March rebounded 24 per cent year on year and 32 per cent month on month due to a low base and improved market sentiment, Cheng said, citing data from CRIC, one of China’s key real estate brokers. However, March sales increased between 50 and 100 per cent year on year among state-owned enterprises and developers that are in solid financial shape, while falling between 40 and 80 per cent for troubled developers, he added. “The phenomenon could imply that homebuyers are still hesitant to buy properties from developers who have liquidity problems, as they may not be able to deliver the units on time,” Cheng said. The average price of new homes in 100 cities across the country recorded the first month-on-month increase in March since the second half of 2022, rising 0.2 per cent to 16,178 yuan (US$2,351) per square metre, according to a report from the China Index Academy released on Monday. Evergrande creditors holding US$19 billion of its debt approve workout Urban residents reported higher willingness to consume and more optimism towards property prices in the first quarter, Goldman Sachs said in a report on Tuesday, citing a People’s Bank of China survey of 20,000 urban depositors across 50 cities. Research company Capital Economics attributed the apparent “turnaround in the housing market” to “substantial policy easing, including sharp declines in mortgage rates”. The lifting of China’s zero-Covid policy played a more consequential role, boosting homebuyer sentiment meaningfully, the company said in a report on Monday. “Constraints on developer access to financing have been eased recently too, ending a period of deleveraging and giving them more breathing room,” the report said. “But it probably won’t drive an imminent turnaround in construction activity.” Sunac China unveils sweetened restructuring offer to holders of offshore debt China last year recorded gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 3 per cent, missing its target of 5.5 per cent. The nation aims to grow its GDP by around 5 per cent this year. Notably, some developers remain mired in a debt crisis. For example, Kaisa did not provide any material updates on its offshore debt restructuring in its 2022 financial-year results announcement, research company CreditSights said on Tuesday. “All eyes are now on whether the developer will be able to follow in Sunac’s and Evergrande’s footsteps in formulating an offshore debt restructuring plan, which would be the first meaningful step in lifting itself out of its current predicament,” CreditSights said. “Kaisa reported a very weak set of results for the financial year 2022, no surprise given the company’s profit warning in late March. This was highlighted by its cash-strapped situation and the severe deterioration in its revenues and gross profit figures.”