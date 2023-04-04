Chinese short video app TikTok has been fined £12.7 million (US$15.8 million) by Britain’s privacy watchdog for misusing children’s data over a two-year period. The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said the app, which is owned by China’s ByteDance, breached UK data protection rules by allowing children under the age of 13 to sign up for the service between May 2018 and July 2020 despite claiming doing so was in violation of its terms of service. The app also processed children’s data without the consent of their parents or guardians and failed to root out accounts held by underage users, the ICO said. The regulator estimated as many as 1.4 million children in Britain used the platform in 2020. UK rules requires apps to seek parental consent for underage children to sign up. “There are laws in place to make sure our children are as safe in the digital world as they are in the physical world. TikTok did not abide by those laws,” John Edwards, the information commissioner, said in a statement on Tuesday. “As a consequence, an estimated one million under 13s were inappropriately granted access to the platform, with TikTok collecting and using their personal data,” he added. “That means that their data may have been used to track and profile them, potentially delivering harmful, inappropriate content at their very next scroll.” The ICO said the app failed to provide proper information to members of the public using the platform about how their data was being collected, used, and shared in a way that was easy to understand. It also failed to ensure that personal data belonging to its UK users was processed lawfully, fairly and in a transparent manner. “TikTok is a platform for users aged 13 and over. We invest heavily to help keep under 13s off the platform and our 40,000 strong safety team works around the clock to help keep the platform safe for our community,” a TikTok spokesperson said. “We will continue to review the decision and are considering next steps.” TikTok has taken a number of steps since 2020 to update its privacy and safety infrastructure, including distributing an age appropriate privacy policy summary for users under the age of 18 and rolling out screen-time limit features for users under 18 and their families. The ICO said last year that the app could have faced a fine as high as £27 million , but it decided not to pursue the higher fine after representations from TikTok during its inquiry. In 2019, TikTok agreed to pay a US$5.7 million fine after an inquiry by the Federal Trade Commission in the US over its collection of personal information from children. The UK fine comes as the app is facing potential bans and restrictions over concerns about user data ending up in the hands of the Chinese government. In March, the UK government banned TikTok from government-issued smartphones , joining the likes of the US, Canada, New Zealand and the European Commission in doing so. On Tuesday, Australia became the latest Western nation to ban government workers from using the app on their official devices. The Biden administration is currently pressuring the app’s Chinese owners to sell or face a potential ban on all US users. Last month, TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi was grilled by members of Congress over the app’s purported ties to the Chinese Communist Party and the risks it presented to young people and US national security. At the hearing, Chew said the company did not allow any government, including China, to manipulate its user data and was putting in place a US$1.5 billion programme to safeguard US data and monitor content.