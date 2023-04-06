A coal power station belches smoke in Datong, China’s northern Shanxi province. China has accelerated plans to build new coal plants. Photo: AFP
China’s aggressive expansion of coal power undermining global efforts to wean itself off dirty fuel: study
- New coal power capacity under development in China rose 38 per cent to 366GW last year, while it fell 20 per cent in rest of the world, according to a report by climate NGOs
- The world needs to step up the pace of retiring coal capacity 4.5 times faster than last year if the UN’s aim of phasing out coal by 2040 is to be met, according to Global Energy Monitor
