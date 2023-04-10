Savills expects an overall increase of 2 per cent in Singapore office rents in 2023. Photo: EdgeProp
Savills expects an overall increase of 2 per cent in Singapore office rents in 2023. Photo: EdgeProp
International Property
Business

Tapering relocation moves from Hong Kong, looming slowdown threaten Singapore office rents after stellar run

  • An end to Hong Kong-based companies’ relocation plans and an anticipated slowdown in Singapore’s economy will weigh on office rents in the city state
  • A sharp increase in Hong Kong’s office supply could pull rents lower by as much as 10 per cent this year, according to S&P Global Ratings

Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 10:30am, 10 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Savills expects an overall increase of 2 per cent in Singapore office rents in 2023. Photo: EdgeProp
Savills expects an overall increase of 2 per cent in Singapore office rents in 2023. Photo: EdgeProp
READ FULL ARTICLE