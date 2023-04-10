Savills expects an overall increase of 2 per cent in Singapore office rents in 2023. Photo: EdgeProp
Tapering relocation moves from Hong Kong, looming slowdown threaten Singapore office rents after stellar run
- An end to Hong Kong-based companies’ relocation plans and an anticipated slowdown in Singapore’s economy will weigh on office rents in the city state
- A sharp increase in Hong Kong’s office supply could pull rents lower by as much as 10 per cent this year, according to S&P Global Ratings
Savills expects an overall increase of 2 per cent in Singapore office rents in 2023. Photo: EdgeProp