Life science property investors in China expect steady growth as R&D spending spurs demand for lab space

  • Investors expect the sector to grow steadily in 2023 despite a plunge in biotech financing last year that has weakened leasing activity
  • Solid spending on research and development is likely to drive demand for better laboratory facilities in industry parks

Elise Mak
Elise Mak in Beijing

Updated: 3:16pm, 9 Apr, 2023

The Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park in Shanghai is China’s biggest life science park at 36 million square feet and home to pharmaceutical giants such as GSK, J&J and AstraZeneca. Photo: Weibo
