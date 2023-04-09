The Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park in Shanghai is China’s biggest life science park at 36 million square feet and home to pharmaceutical giants such as GSK, J&J and AstraZeneca. Photo: Weibo
Life science property investors in China expect steady growth as R&D spending spurs demand for lab space
- Investors expect the sector to grow steadily in 2023 despite a plunge in biotech financing last year that has weakened leasing activity
- Solid spending on research and development is likely to drive demand for better laboratory facilities in industry parks
