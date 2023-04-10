Attendees stand during the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt in November 2022. Photo: Reuters
Climate Change: acquiring technology and getting suppliers on board are vital to corporate success in carbon-reduction efforts
- Only 12 per cent of organisations are meeting or exceeding their ambitious carbon reduction targets while 68 per cent of them see room for improvement: survey
- More executives in Hong Kong and mainland China cited lack of data, inability to get suppliers to deliver the goals
