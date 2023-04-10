State-owned developers will remain the main drivers of China’s property market, and are seen holding more than half the pie in the coming years, although the sector turnaround will also depend on the more efficient private sector, analysts said. “State-owned enterprises [SOEs] are taking up a more important role in the property market,” said Raymond Cheng, managing director of CGS-CIMB Securities. “Last year, SOEs accounted for around 40 per cent of market share in terms of sales based on our estimate. We expect SOEs to control at least half the market in the next two to three years.” Sales performance is diverging across the sector. In the year to date, SOEs and quality developers like CR Land, Coli, Longfor Property and Yuexiu posted sales growth of between 70 per cent and 215 per cent year on year. In stark contrast, sales for troubled developers like Times China, Sunac China and Zhongliang Holdings plunged some 50 to 60 per cent year on year, owing to homebuyers’ reluctance to buy from them. <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!--\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var e=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var t in a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<e.length;r++)if(e[r].contentWindow===a.source){var i=a.data["datawrapper-height"][t]+"px";e[r].style.height=i}}}))}();\n\n//--><!]]> “The gap will continue to widen,” Cheng said, explaining that SOEs have more resources, including financial support from banks that keep their funding costs low. “Authorities may expect them to carry more load to support the local economy and the job market. This is an opportunity for the SOEs.” SOEs are actively replenishing their land banks to drive growth. The top five state-owned land buyers by value scooped up 60 per cent of the land up for bidding since 2021, said Chinese real estate consultancy CRIC. In the first two months of 2023, state-owned Yuexiu Property increased its spending by 359 per cent over the same period last year. “SOEs will remain the main force in the land market, as they outperform other developers in terms of access to funding throughout the cycle, project development capability, and cost control,” said Xie Yangchun, an analyst at CRIC. “As land prices are high in core cities, only SOEs can take part in land tender.” “Even if private developers want to get more land, they are restricted by liquidity pressure and their pledges to deliver unfinished homes,” he said, adding that only stronger players like Longfor Group and Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group were capable of joining the land tender. China property recovery will be slow and unevenly distributed, analysts say CRIC also said fundraising by private developers in 2022 plummeted by 66 per cent to a seven-year low of 227.1 billion yuan (US$33.04 billion). “SOEs and quality developers see resilient growth while smaller developers are losing their competitiveness. The divergence will continue into 2023,” Xie said. Among private developers, those with short-term liquidity pressures will prioritise balance sheet health to stay afloat, said Cheng of CGS-CIMB Securities. Their growth will be slow – if not flat – in the next few years, and there is a chance, of their return to the market. But troubled developers like China Evergrande Group, Kaisa Group, and Sunac China Holdings, which are expected to see a continuous decline in sales, are unlikely to make a comeback. Some may even retreat from the sector. “After the restructuring, their scale will shrink faster as they will not replenish their land banks. After five to eight years, when they finish their projects, they may exit the market,” said Cheng. That is not to say that SOEs alone will lift the sector. “If the central government thinks SOEs can outgrow private developers to offset the negative impact from the property crisis, I think it’s unlikely,” he said. “Private developers still take up half of the market and are more efficient in project development.” Gone are the days of rapid growth, as liquidity issues trouble many developers and as the already weak homebuyers’ demand continues to deteriorate. “Property-related activity accounted for one-sixth to one-fifth of GDP in China before the crisis,” said Xu Tianchen, an economist in China at the Economist Intelligence Unit. “We can expect this share to decline to about one-eighth of the economy.”