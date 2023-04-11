People queue up for change money outside a currency exchange shop at Sheung Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang
HKMA intervenes in the currency market for the fourth time this year ahead of expected US rate rise next month
- The HKMA sold US$485 million and bought the equivalent HK$3.8 billion to defend the peg
- More intervention expected as over 70 per cent of traders see a 25 basis point rate rise next month by the US Federal Reserve
People queue up for change money outside a currency exchange shop at Sheung Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang