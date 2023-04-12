Residential buildings under construction in Beijing. China property’s sector has seen some signs of growth in the first two months of the year. Photo: Bloomberg
Local housing authorities in Beijing propose ‘one district, one policy’ to spur property sales
- Municipal authorities have come up with a proposal to help families and workers in Beijing’s southwestern district of Fangshan get on the property ladder
- Housing transactions in Fangshan sank nearly 50 per cent last year, compared with a 25 per cent decline across Beijing, according to data from the China Index Academy
