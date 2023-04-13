Hong Kong-listed Haichang Ocean Park, Asia’s largest ocean park owner and operator, is expanding to the Middle East with the planned development of a new theme park project in Saudi Arabia. According to a statement on Wednesday, the venture – based on a memorandum of understanding (MOU) – will make Haichang the first ocean park brand and service industry provider from China to enter the Kingdom, which is diversifying its economy and promoting tourism under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative. The plan has a target of attracting 100 million visitors by 2030 and boosting the tourism sector’s contribution to the economy to 10 per cent. Under the MOU, Haichang will develop various forms of entertainment venues, such as family entertainment centres, water parks, intellectual property (IP) themed parks, zoos and safari parks in various Saudi cities, which will involve job creation. “We are honoured to be partnering with the Ministry of Investment on this first-of-its kind landmark development strategy,” said Qu Cheng, Haichang executive director. “Our goal is to leverage Haichang’s over 20 years of extensive experiences, coupled with world-renowned IPs, and latest technologies available to create entertainment venues, including the first world-class ocean park that offers unparalleled comprehensive guest experiences.” Ocean parks typically have venues for animal performances and other recreational facilities. It is also envisioned that the new Saudi park will become a platform to promote ocean conservation, said Qu. Hong Kong Disneyland pass holders rent out access, prompting rebuke by resort “We believe the families of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East will appreciate our unique offering and we look forward to bringing this world-class experience to the KSA [Kingdom of Saudi Arabia],” he added. The total investment cost and size of the park has not been finalised, but Haichang and Saudi authorities are attempting to “identify the right sites for the intended individual projects”, said Andrew Min-ho Kam, Haichang Ocean Park CEO, Asia-Pacific. Kam was the former managing director of Hong Kong Disneyland, and the deal was clinched following his appointment by Haichang. “The Kingdom has … the largest population in the Middle East, and the leisure and cultural recreation, tourism and daily life entertainment facilities are under continuing development,” said Kam. “We envision partnering with sovereign entities and the private sector to develop a number of destinations that best suit different market segments.” Haichang currently owns and operates six parks in the mainland Chinese cities of Dalian, Yantai, Shanghai, Chongqing and Sanya. It has also licensed its brand to four other parks. It also plans to open a new ocean park this year in Zhengzhou, capital of east-central Henan province. Paul Chan’s recipe for ‘Happy Hong Kong’ – gourmet experiences, fun amusements The group is also developing a network of Aquarium and Discovery Centres in China, aiming to have 50 venues by the end of the year. The MOU was signed in the presence of Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih and Assistant Deputy Minister Ammar Altaf. Besides the Middle East, Southeast Asian countries with young populations and rising affluence such as Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand are also potential expansion sites for Haichang, said Kam. Haichang signed a memorandum of cooperation with Boracay Lighthouse 17 Realty in November for the potential expansion and improvement of the Boracay New Coast project, one of the newest resorts located on the island in the Philippines. With additional reporting by Elise Mak