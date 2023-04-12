The space ByteDance is renting in One IFC was previously occupied by Switzerland-based bank Julius Baer Group. Photo: Shutterstock
The space ByteDance is renting in One IFC was previously occupied by Switzerland-based bank Julius Baer Group. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong property
Business

TikTok parent ByteDance to consolidate Hong Kong offices in One IFC

  • ‘Given the current double-digit office vacancy rate and discounted market, tenants have a great opportunity to upgrade or consolidate their office space,’ Colliers executive says
  • Transformers-themed restaurant ‘The Ark’ to open this month

Lam Ka-singCoco Feng
Lam Ka-sing in Hong Kongand Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 9:59pm, 12 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The space ByteDance is renting in One IFC was previously occupied by Switzerland-based bank Julius Baer Group. Photo: Shutterstock
The space ByteDance is renting in One IFC was previously occupied by Switzerland-based bank Julius Baer Group. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE