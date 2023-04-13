Hong Kong needs to step up the development of its cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure to become a leading tech hub, a top Huawei executive said. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong must upgrade digital infrastructure to realise goal of becoming innovation and tech hub, Huawei executive says
- ‘Digital infrastructure, such as cloud AI computing, is the scientific research foundation for building Hong Kong into a technological innovation hub,’ Huawei’s Xu said
- The Hong Kong government, realising the importance of tech and innovation to the economy, set aside US$1.27 billion for the sector’s development in the budget
