HKEX proposes tougher ESG reporting rules for listed firms. Photo: TNS
Climate Change: Hong Kong’s bourse proposes tougher climate and sustainability disclosures for listed firms to align with international standards
- The proposals follow a review of existing disclosure rules for environment, social and governance (ESG) matters
- Earlier this month the ISSB said it will issue a finalised set of climate and sustainability reporting standards by June 30
