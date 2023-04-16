Hong Kong’s financial district skyline, seen from the Star Ferry pier in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: AFP
Banking & finance
Business

exclusive | Julius Baer sets up Hong Kong office as Swiss private bank follows super-rich clients eyeing investment visas, tax concessions

  • ‘We have existing clients who have already set up family offices here and we have seen plenty more who are exploring the opportunity,’ a senior executive says
  • The Zurich-based private bank will officially open its Quarry Bay office on April 19 to better serve its wealthy clients

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 1:32pm, 16 Apr, 2023

