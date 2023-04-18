The Shanghai government is selling 19 plots in the city’s first land auction of the year. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese developers engage in intense bidding as Shanghai’s first land sale of the year gets under way
- The Shanghai government is auctioning 19 plots measuring a combined 10.16 million sq ft at a four-day sale
- The first plot in the northwestern Putuo district was sold to a state-owned consortium, with the bidding lasting 55 rounds
