Woman touching the air during the VR experience. Horizontal studio shot. PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK
Apple readies arsenal of apps for new headset, aiming to win over wary users
- The offerings will include gaming, fitness and collaboration tools, new versions of Apple’s existing iPad features, and services for watching sports
- A big part of the effort is adapting iPad apps for the new headset, and users will be able to access millions of existing apps from third-party developers via the new 3D interface
